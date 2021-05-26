BOJ's Suzuki says economy recovering, slowly though

Bank of Japan Monetary policy Board member Suzuki

  • Japan's economy is recovering as a trend
  • level of economic activity will stay low for the time being 
  • there is uncertainty on the pace of the vaccine rollout, could weigh on activity in the economy
  • Bank of Japan ready to take further easing steps if necessary
  • Bank of Japan ready to extend pandemic relief program beyond current deadline
Suzuki trotting out the same old that we hear from the BOJ time and again. 


