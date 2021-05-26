BOJ's Suzuki says economy recovering, slowly though

Bank of Japan Monetary policy Board member Suzuki

Japan's economy is recovering as a trend

level of economic activity will stay low for the time being

there is uncertainty on the pace of the vaccine rollout, could weigh on activity in the economy

Bank of Japan ready to take further easing steps if necessary

Bank of Japan ready to extend pandemic relief program beyond current deadline

