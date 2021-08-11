Bostic speaks about an economy that works for all

No direct comments on monetary policy





Bostic is out with a speech titled "An Economy That Works for All".







He spends a great deal of time talking about maximum employment but is light on the current outlook. He does highlight the Fed's slower current reaction function:





The short version of the story is that the Committee will no longer preemptively raise interest rates in response to a "hot" labor market because of fear that inflation will eventually be a result. Without actual data demonstrating that an inflationary problem has arrived and is likely to be sustained, we will allow labor markets to run their course, which I believe can contribute to making progress towards our long-run maximum employment goals.

The full speech is here





He will take questions afterwards and that's more likely to touch on monetary policy.





