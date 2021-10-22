China's SAFE says yuan and cross border capital flows are basically stable

China's FX regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
-
says the Chinese yuan remains basically
stable, cross border capital flows basically stable amid higher
expectations of monetary policy tightening at major economies
- commercial banks
purchased net $20.9 bln of forex in September vs net purchase of $13.6 bln
in August
- commercial banks
purchase net $180 bln of forex in January - September
Those FX purchases would have, at the margin, slowed the appreciation of the yuan. Which may have been at least partially a goal of policy although I am having a guess.