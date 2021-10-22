China's SAFE says yuan and cross border capital flows are basically stable

says the Chinese yuan remains basically stable, cross border capital flows basically stable amid higher expectations of monetary policy tightening at major economies

commercial banks purchased net $20.9 bln of forex in September vs net purchase of $13.6 bln in August

commercial banks purchase net $180 bln of forex in January - September

Those FX purchases would have, at the margin, slowed the appreciation of the yuan. Which may have been at least partially a goal of policy although I am having a guess.