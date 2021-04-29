Data from the US tonight will show strong inflation - but the Fed will shrug it off

As part of the US Q1 GDP release due at 1230GMT on Thursday 29 April 2021 will be the PCE deflator numbers





The Federal Reserve mantra right now is that inflation is merely 'transitory and the number will be shrugged off. On Wednesday (US time) we had the FOMC announcement and Fed Chair Powell's press conference following. The Fed confirmed once again it is in dove mode, and that is continuing to weigh on the USD:

The consensus expectation for the PCE deflator is 2.4% q/q, up from Q4's reading of 1.3%.