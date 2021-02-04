ECB extends liquidity lines with non-euro area central banks by another nine months

ECB extends temporary euro liquidity lines to March 2022

Much like the dollar swap lines, these are mainly to ensure that non-euro area central banks have sufficient euro liquidity as the virus crisis continues to play out.





"The European Central Bank (ECB) decided in December 2020 to offer a nine-month extension of its temporary swap and repo lines with non-euro area central banks. The central banks of Albania, Croatia, Hungary, the Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, San Marino and Serbia have agreed to extend the duration of their euro liquidity lines with the ECB to March 2022."