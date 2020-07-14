ECB meet this week (preview) but they are already driving the higher euro

There is much on the agenda for the EUR this week, including the European Central Bank meeting (policy announcement due at 1145GMT):

As was noted during the US time zone, EUR/USD pierced 1.14. A factor that appears to have flown under the radar is this sign of (continued) aggressive policy support from the ECB, that is:

ECB corporate bond-buying was up 3.3bn EUR last week, which is around 400m higher than the previous record high over the past 4 years operation of the Bank's corporate bond purchasing program







---

ps, ICYMI, the EU Recovery Fund will be the discussion point of note for markets in the ECB meeting Thursday



financing totalling up to EUR750 bn, split between grants of EUR500 billion and loans of EUR250 billion



Netherlands, Austria Denmark and Sweden want to reduce the amount of funds distributed as grants



