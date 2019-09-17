ECB Villeroy: Great uncertainty remains around Brexit

Villeroy has no comments about monetary policy in his initial remarks from London

Great uncertainty remains around Brexit



we are still hoping for a deal



cooperation with UK after Brexit will be much needed on financial stability, digitalization and regulation of big tech firms



must be ready for risks of a no deal Brexit



European financial industry ready for no deal



essential for euro members to use fiscal leeway



Germany, the Netherlands should use fiscal leeway now



larger international use of euro would help protect euro zone businesses against foreign exchange rate risks, legal disputes abroad



would eventually like to see a genuine safe financial asset in the euro area that would help stabilize financial markets

The EURUSD remains near its high for the day at 1.1064. The pair moved above its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.10387 a few hours ago and has seen more upside momentum