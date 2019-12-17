ECB's Kazimir: Better coordination of fiscal and monetary policies is needed

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The ECB continues to stress on the need for fiscal help

Kazimir also adds that he is worried that unless the bloc uses all these tools properly, it won't see any significant structural recovery any time soon.

Well, he's not wrong but at the same time, it's an extremely tall task to get lawmakers to budge from their current stance - particularly in Germany. A fiscal boost can't come soon enough for Europe and the fear is that when it does come, it may already be too late.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose