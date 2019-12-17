ECB's Kazimir: Better coordination of fiscal and monetary policies is needed
The ECB continues to stress on the need for fiscal helpKazimir also adds that he is worried that unless the bloc uses all these tools properly, it won't see any significant structural recovery any time soon.
Well, he's not wrong but at the same time, it's an extremely tall task to get lawmakers to budge from their current stance - particularly in Germany. A fiscal boost can't come soon enough for Europe and the fear is that when it does come, it may already be too late.