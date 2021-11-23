ECB's Knot: Current supply-side shocks may not be temporary

ECB likely to end PEPP purchases in March next year

Inflation outlook is better than before the pandemic

That should guide decision on bond purchases

Inflation should decline in 2022

But if market is right on inflation, then it is also right on rates pricing

Sees ECB lift off some time after 2022

Well, with Weidmann stepping down, Knot is arguably the leading face among the ECB hawks and his remarks above serve as a good reminder of that.