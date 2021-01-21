ECB's Lagarde: Incoming data confirm previous near-term assessment

Eurozone contracted in the fourth quarter

ECB ready to adjust all instruments as needed

ECB monitoring FX for impact on inflation

Uncertainty remains high

Inflation remains very low

Downside risks to short term outlook, but less pronounced



Renewed infections and lockdowns are disrupting activity

interest rates to remain at 0 until at least inflation 'robustly converges' to our target of close to, but below 2%



Sees upward pressure on inflation over medium term once the pandemic fades

Market-based expectations of inflation expectations have increased slightly



The euro has been contained since the statement after an earlier pop to 1.2167.







