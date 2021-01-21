ECB's Lagarde: Incoming data confirm previous near-term assessment

Comments in the opening statement

  • Eurozone contracted in the fourth quarter
  • ECB ready to adjust all instruments as needed
  • ECB monitoring FX for impact on inflation
  • Uncertainty remains high
  • Inflation remains very low
  • Downside risks to short term outlook, but less pronounced
  • Renewed infections and lockdowns are disrupting activity
  • interest rates to remain at 0 until at least inflation 'robustly converges' to our target of close to, but below 2%
  • Sees upward pressure on inflation over medium term once the pandemic fades
  • Market-based expectations of inflation expectations have increased slightly
The euro has been contained since the statement after an earlier pop to 1.2167.

Watch live here:



