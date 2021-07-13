ECB's Lagarde: New strategy gives us ability to be flexible around 2% inflation

Remarks by ECB president Lagarde, in an interview with the FT





2% is not a ceiling, we recognise there will be oscillation around 2%

We accept that it may imply on a transitory basis, moderate deviations above 2%

We will have to redefine our forward guidance to align with strategy review

Not under the illusion that every policy meeting will have unanimity

There will be different positioning and that is fine

In any case, she does acknowledge the differing voices on the governing council and I think that divide is going to be more of a debate moving forward if inflation pressures do threaten a push closer to 2% - though unlikely for now.





The next key focus for the ECB is still to debate on tapering in September.



