ECB's Lane: Convergence of inflation towards aim has recently slowed, partly reversed

ECB chief economist, Philip Lane, speaks in London

ECB mandate for price stability is unconditional

Incoming information signals more extended slowdown in Eurozone growth dynamics

This slowdown is mainly due to external developments

Forward guidance is a very powerful instrument, remains our principal tool

The case for monetary policy response was clear

ECB can do QE within current limits for an extended period

ECB policies create a cushion to insulate the economy from the materialisation of downside risks

Nothing new on offer here from Lane. He's essentially just reiterating the baseline view adopted by the central bank at its decision last week. There will be a Q&A session to follow after his speech so perhaps there will be more 'juicy' remarks to come.



