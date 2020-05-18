ECB's Lane: Ready to adjust all instruments if necessary

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane





ECB has done a lot already in terms of coronavirus response

ECB is continuously monitoring the situation

Stands ready to adjust all instruments if necessary

ECB is constantly assessing whether there is risk of instability

June meeting is still three weeks away, still in the process of analysing the situation

ECB can adjust size or duration of bond purchases

ECB will do what is necessary to fulfil mandate, is independent

Says that ECB is subject to jurisdiction of the ECJ

Brand new week, same old mantra being repeated by the ECB. Lane's comments above are from an interview with Spanish newspaper El País. There's nothing in there that we haven't already heard of before from the ECB and its policymakers.



