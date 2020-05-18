ECB's Lane: Ready to adjust all instruments if necessary
Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane
- ECB has done a lot already in terms of coronavirus response
- ECB is continuously monitoring the situation
- Stands ready to adjust all instruments if necessary
- ECB is constantly assessing whether there is risk of instability
- June meeting is still three weeks away, still in the process of analysing the situation
- ECB can adjust size or duration of bond purchases
- ECB will do what is necessary to fulfil mandate, is independent
- Says that ECB is subject to jurisdiction of the ECJ
Brand new week, same old mantra being repeated by the ECB. Lane's comments above are from an interview with Spanish newspaper El País. There's nothing in there that we haven't already heard of before from the ECB and its policymakers.