ECB's Panetta: We should avoid withdrawing support until the output gap is closed

We should avoid withdrawing support -- either deliberately or by tolerating adverse spillovers -- until the output gap is closed and we see inflation sustainably back at 2%

We will have to maintain very favoruable financing conditions well beyond the end of the pandemic

Inflation remains well below our aim in our projection horizon

Globalization does not seem to impose an insurmountable constraint on the ECB's monetary policy

The euro is at the low of the day at 1.2079 but that's due to USD strength. There's nothing new or surprising from Panetta here.

