ECB's Rehn: ECB did not discuss issue of transitioning away from PEPP

Further remarks by Rehn

Will do so in due course

For now, need to continue with significant purchases under PEPP

Stands fully behind last week's ECB decisions

Need to look through short-term variation in inflation







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Rehn also adds that he assumes that they will discuss things further in September, which is something that Simkus made mention to yesterday here

This just bolsters the ECB view at the moment, as already confirmed by a round of policymakers - including Lagarde - yesterday.