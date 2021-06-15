ECB's Rehn: ECB did not discuss issue of transitioning away from PEPP

Further remarks by Rehn

  • Will do so in due course
  • For now, need to continue with significant purchases under PEPP
  • Stands fully behind last week's ECB decisions
  • Need to look through short-term variation in inflation
This just bolsters the ECB view at the moment, as already confirmed by a round of policymakers - including Lagarde - yesterday.

Rehn also adds that he assumes that they will discuss things further in September, which is something that Simkus made mention to yesterday here.
