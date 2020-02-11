ECB's Schnabel: ECB's current monetary policy stance is necessary

ECB's Schnabel speaks in Karlsruhe


ECB's Schnabel is a speaking in Karlsruhe:
  • Call for higher interest rates should instead be directed at governments and legislators
  • ECB's current monetary policy stance is necessary in order to achieve sustained price stability in the euro area
  • Developments in real estate prices are rightly coming under particular scrutiny
  • Despite the latest surge, CPI-adjusted real estate prices in Germany are still at comparatively low levels by international standards
  • Highly indebted member states do not make enough use of the. Of low interest rates to consolidate their governments budgets
  • In the current situation of fundamental departure from ECB's currency policy does not seem appropriate
  • It is primarily up to other policymakers to counter side effects of monetary policy

