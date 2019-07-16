ECB's Villeroy says that monetary policy cannot perform miracles

Comments by ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, as he speaks in Paris


  • Monetary policy cannot do everything, cannot repair protectionist damage
  • It also cannot replace reforms, fiscal policy
  • Monetary policy is guided by central bank mandate, not targeting exchange rate
  • Says that the ECB is data dependent, not market dependent
  • That means not relying too exclusively on market-based inflation expectations
  • Will assess economic data at meeting next week
  • ECB will act accordingly if and when is needed
If central banks can't perform miracles, then to whom should we pledge our faith to? On a more serious note, he's not giving anything away about any potential stimulus being introduced next week. That will keep markets guessing still for the time being.

