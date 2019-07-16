ECB's Villeroy says that monetary policy cannot perform miracles

Comments by ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, as he speaks in Paris





Monetary policy cannot do everything, cannot repair protectionist damage

It also cannot replace reforms, fiscal policy

Monetary policy is guided by central bank mandate, not targeting exchange rate

Says that the ECB is data dependent, not market dependent

That means not relying too exclusively on market-based inflation expectations

Will assess economic data at meeting next week

ECB will act accordingly if and when is needed

If central banks can't perform miracles, then to whom should we pledge our faith to? On a more serious note, he's not giving anything away about any potential stimulus being introduced next week. That will keep markets guessing still for the time being.



