ECB's Weidmann: Might miss Eurozone 2021 growth forecasts if virus restrictions are extended

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Jens Weidmann

US stimulus cannot be a model for Europe

Measures of financing costs for households, businesses may not yet fully reflect changes in bond yields





A bit more of a dovish (but realistic) take by Weidmann there but generally, there seems to be a broad consensus within the ECB that they don't want bond yields to respond by rising too quickly - at least for the time being. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.