ECB's Weidmann: Might miss Eurozone 2021 growth forecasts if virus restrictions are extended

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Jens Weidmann

  • US stimulus cannot be a model for Europe
  • Measures of financing costs for households, businesses may not yet fully reflect changes in bond yields
A bit more of a dovish (but realistic) take by Weidmann there but generally, there seems to be a broad consensus within the ECB that they don't want bond yields to respond by rising too quickly - at least for the time being.

