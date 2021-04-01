ECB's Weidmann: Might miss Eurozone 2021 growth forecasts if virus restrictions are extended
Remarks by ECB policymaker, Jens Weidmann
A bit more of a dovish (but realistic) take by Weidmann there but generally, there seems to be a broad consensus within the ECB that they don't want bond yields to respond by rising too quickly - at least for the time being.
- US stimulus cannot be a model for Europe
- Measures of financing costs for households, businesses may not yet fully reflect changes in bond yields