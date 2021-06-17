Ex- BOJ Maeda: From about 2023, BoJ could begin discussing ways to phase out exceptional stimulus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Comments from ex-BOJ Executive Maeda, says that the Bank could begin discussing ways to phase out exceptional stimulus, such as eliminating negative rates, from about 2023

  • could buy green bonds in the future, though not any time soon
  • BOJ may raise short-term rate to around 0-0.5% but such move will be withdrawal of extraordinary stimulus, not beginning of rate-hike cycle
  • BOJ likely won't abandon 0% cap on long-term rate even if it were to hike short-term rate target

The Bank of Japan policy meeting concludes tomorrow, no clues here on hwta might be the outcome. 


