Ex- BOJ Maeda: From about 2023, BoJ could begin discussing ways to phase out exceptional stimulus
Comments from ex-BOJ Executive Maeda, says that the Bank could begin discussing ways to phase out exceptional stimulus, such as eliminating negative rates, from about 2023
- could buy green bonds in the future, though not any time soon
- BOJ may raise short-term rate to around 0-0.5% but such move will be withdrawal of extraordinary stimulus, not beginning of rate-hike cycle
- BOJ likely won't abandon 0% cap on long-term rate even if it were to hike short-term rate target
The Bank of Japan policy meeting concludes tomorrow, no clues here on hwta might be the outcome.