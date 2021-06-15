Ex BOJ policymaker says Bank likely to extend relief program at this week's meeting

Comments from ex-Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Sakurai

Says the BOJ:

  • likely to decide this week on extending sept deadline for pandemic-relief programme
  • likely to stick to YCC at least until governor Kuroda's term ends in April 2023

and:

  • too early for BOJ to consider further steps to revitalise JGB market
  • BOJ must eventually mull ways to unload its huge ETF holdings



