Fed vice-chair Clarida says Fed rates will be lower for longer, will delay lift-off

Federal Reserve Vic Chair Clarida in Q&A 

Earlier from the chap:
'Lower for longer' and 'delayed liftoff' are right out of the Fed script right now. No surprises. 

On inflation:
  • says inflation expectations are critically important, if expectations 'drift up persistently' that would indicate policy needs to be adjusted
OK, that's different. What's the point about inflation expectations? Well, I posted about them in a different context a while ago, check if out here if you are interested in why Clarida is interested:
  • The argument is that inflation expectations can become self-fulfilling. For example during times of increasing inflation - people see inflation rising so they tend to buy more quickly, thus prompting prices to rise faster. People expect faster inflation (i.e. its 'unanchored' ... rising quickly)
