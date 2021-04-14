Fed vice-chair Clarida says Fed rates will be lower for longer, will delay lift-off

Federal Reserve Vic Chair Clarida in Q&A

Earlier from the chap:

'Lower for longer' and 'delayed liftoff' are right out of the Fed script right now. No surprises.





On inflation:

says inflation expectations are critically important, if expectations 'drift up persistently' that would indicate policy needs to be adjusted

OK, that's different. What's the point about inflation expectations? Well, I posted about them in a different context a while ago, c heck if out here if you are interested in why Clarida is interested:

The argument is that inflation expectations can become self-fulfilling. For example during times of increasing inflation - people see inflation rising so they tend to buy more quickly, thus prompting prices to rise faster. People expect faster inflation (i.e. its 'unanchored' ... rising quickly)



