Fed's Barkin: Expects inflation to moderate over time to normal levels

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Barkin speaking

Fed's Barkin

  • Expects inflation to moderate over time ro more normal levels
  • Spike in used cars, airline tickets are temporary
  • Says TIPS market showing inflation about 2%
  • Does not know how long supply chain shortages will last
  • There will be a worker supply shortage over the medium-term if demand continues to bounce back.  Should see workforce expand in September
Barkin is the president of the Richmond Fed.  Barkin is a voting member on the FOMC this year.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose