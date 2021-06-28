Fed's Barkin: Expects inflation to moderate over time to normal levels
Fed's Barkin speaking
- Expects inflation to moderate over time ro more normal levels
- Spike in used cars, airline tickets are temporary
- Says TIPS market showing inflation about 2%
- Does not know how long supply chain shortages will last
- There will be a worker supply shortage over the medium-term if demand continues to bounce back. Should see workforce expand in September
Barkin is the president of the Richmond Fed. Barkin is a voting member on the FOMC this year.