Fed's Barkin says once past this crisis must get fiscal house in order

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Barkin is the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

  • hopeful we are on the brink of completing the economic recovery
  • very bullish on 2021
  • we are going to have an extremely strong spring and summer
  • pent up demand and supply shortages will push prices up this year, but business expect it to be one-time, not long-term
  • there is no way we spend all these excess savings this year, that will support demand in 2022 and 2023

That 'get fiscal house in order' ..... given epic US debt (not a new development either, just even more epic now) this is an evergreen comment. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose