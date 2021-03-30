Fed's Barkin says once past this crisis must get fiscal house in order
Barkin is the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
- hopeful we are on the brink of completing the economic recovery
- very bullish on 2021
- we are going to have an extremely strong spring and summer
- pent up demand and supply shortages will push prices up this year, but business expect it to be one-time, not long-term
- there is no way we spend all these excess savings this year, that will support demand in 2022 and 2023
That 'get fiscal house in order' ..... given epic US debt (not a new development either, just even more epic now) this is an evergreen comment.