Fed's Beige Book: Economic activity expanded at 'modest pace overall'

Highlights of the Beige Book:





Pace of growth little changed from prior period

Outlook 'generally was positive' despite widespread concerns about possible negative impacts of trade-related uncertainty

Employment grew at a slightly slower pace but labor market remained tight with contacts across country experiencing some difficulty in filling jobs

Some contacts reported "significant" increases in entry level wages

Price inflation was 'stable to down slightly' from prior period

Firms generally saw higher input costs on labor and tariffs but ability to pass them on was limited

Manufacturing was 'generally flat'

Increased demand for loans was 'broad based'

Data collected by San Francisco Fed at or before July 8



Does any of this read like a reason to cut rates? There are two camps at the Fed, those worried about inflation and those worried about trade. Somehow they have come together in a dove-storm.