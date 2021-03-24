Fed's Bostic: I still think that 2023 is the time we're going to start to be in liftoff range

Atlanta Fed president, Raphael Bostic, remarks to the Wall St Journal





Fed needs to see "strong and robust" inflation for a sustained period to lift rates

Don't have a lot of certainty to see that very quickly

There's a fair amount of time before contemplating dialing back on asset purchases

Expects US economy to grow 6%, inflation to overshoot 2% this year

Financial conditions are still very accommodative

What we're seeing in credit markets has been extremely encouraging

Full interview (may be gated)

Bostic is pretty much sticking to the script, though the headline remark runs a little tight considering that the Fed's dot plots don't reveal a median hike for 2023 yet. Besides that, it isn't anything we haven't heard before since the FOMC meeting so carry on as you will.