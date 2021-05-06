Feds Bostic: Will be hard to get a clear signal on inflation over the next few mos.
Atlanta Fed president Bostic speakingThe Atlanta Fed president Bostic is speaking. He says:
- it will be hard to get a clear signal on inflation over the next couple months due to base facts and uncertainties over duration of supply shocks
- sees PCE inflation at 2.4% 2.5% this year. In 2022 sees it dipping to 2.2 percent
- would not be surprised to see Friday's jobs report to show 1 million job added. However more needed to count as substantial progress
- cannot say whether substantial progress towards Fed goals, triggering debate over bond purchases will happen this year or not
Earlier today, Dallas Fed president Kaplan made the case for substantial progress in the amount vaccinations along with the fiscal policy measures. Kaplan is the largest proponent for tapering of the Fed officials.