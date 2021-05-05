Fed's Bowman: US growth may be faster than central tendencies of Fed members

FOMC governor Bowman is on Reuters saying:

growth maybe faster then core of central-bank policymakers projections



unemployment rate by year-end may be below current Fed meeting projections of 4.5%



still sees a small risk of persistent inflation outbreak despite increases anticipated this year



expects unusually strong job growth through the summer



coronavirus risks and associated restrictions continue to ease, though risk still remains



expects US labor force participation to be rebound as schools and childcare reopen and expand hours



The comments from Bowman are generally more positive and upbeat. She is a permanent voting member being a governor on the FOMC board. Although comments might still be leaning toward no change in policy, perhaps she is closer to "thinking about" the possibility of tapering. The inflation comment ("small risk") nevertheless keeps her on the policy unchanged side for now.