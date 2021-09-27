More from Feds Brainard

Asset values across the range of asset classes are stretched



Discussion of Fed digital dollar more salient now given drift to contactless payments, difficulties seen in direct payments to households during pandemic



stablecoins if widely adopted bring risks



Hard to imagine that if other major central banks moved to a digital currency that the US won't offer something similar



Debt ceiling not really a Fed issue



Congress needs to step up and get debt ceiling resolved



Does not know exactly when pandemic effects on prices will recede



Don't expect that the hit two women labor force participation from pandemic care given difficulties will be permanent



very early to conclude there has been any structural shift and work participation references for prime- age individuals



making sure stress tests for banks are really strong and don't get whittled down over time is important



fundamental principle for Fed is transparency and accountability



Brainard is a Governor on the Federal Reserve Board and as such has a permanent vote on monetary policy.