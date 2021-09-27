Feds Brainard: Asset values across the range of asset classes are stretched
More from Feds Brainard
- Asset values across the range of asset classes are stretched
- Discussion of Fed digital dollar more salient now given drift to contactless payments, difficulties seen in direct payments to households during pandemic
- stablecoins if widely adopted bring risks
- Hard to imagine that if other major central banks moved to a digital currency that the US won't offer something similar
- Debt ceiling not really a Fed issue
- Congress needs to step up and get debt ceiling resolved
- Does not know exactly when pandemic effects on prices will recede
- Don't expect that the hit two women labor force participation from pandemic care given difficulties will be permanent
- very early to conclude there has been any structural shift and work participation references for prime- age individuals
- making sure stress tests for banks are really strong and don't get whittled down over time is important
- fundamental principle for Fed is transparency and accountability
Brainard is a Governor on the Federal Reserve Board and as such has a permanent vote on monetary policy.