Fed's Brainard says expects to see transitory increases in inflation
Speaking in Q&A after her speech at the NABE conference.
'Transitory' inflation is a mantra at the Fed right now.
More:
- has not seen analysis yet that makes her confident that pandemic changes in work patterns, other behaviour, are here to stay
- would be concerned by disorderly bond market movements or those that threaten the Fed's goals
- the Fed's policy framework is well understood by market participants
- have seen some classes of assets in the high end of their historic ranges
- would be concerned by threats to financial stability
Earlier remarks:
Brainard is on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors