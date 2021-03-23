Fed's Brainard says expects to see transitory increases in inflation

Speaking in Q&A after her speech at the NABE conference.

'Transitory' inflation is a mantra at the Fed right now.





More:

has not seen analysis yet that makes her confident that pandemic changes in work patterns, other behaviour, are here to stay

would be concerned by disorderly bond market movements or those that threaten the Fed's goals

the Fed's policy framework is well understood by market participants

have seen some classes of assets in the high end of their historic ranges

would be concerned by threats to financial stability

Earlier remarks: