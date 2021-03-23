Fed's Brainard says expects to see transitory increases in inflation

Speaking in Q&A after her speech at the NABE conference. 

'Transitory' inflation is a mantra at the Fed right now. 

  • has not seen analysis yet that makes her confident that pandemic changes in work patterns, other behaviour, are here to stay
  • would be concerned by disorderly bond market movements or those that threaten the Fed's goals
  • the Fed's policy framework is well understood by market participants 
  • have seen some classes of assets in the high end of their historic ranges
  • would be concerned by threats to financial stability
 
Brainard is on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors
