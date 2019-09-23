Fed's Bullard to speak once again at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

He is a voting member

Bullard
Fed's Bullard speaks at the top of the hour.

At the FOMC meeting last week, Bulllard voted to raise rates by 50 bps.  

On Friday Bullard said:

  • There are signs US growth will slow in the near horizon
  • The manufacturing sector appears to be in a recession
  • Dissent also prompted by inverted yield curve as well as low inflation
  • Says a 50 bps rate cut would provide insurance against slowing economy
  • It would also promote a more rapid return of inflation and inflation expectations
Bullard is known as a dove on the FOMC.  He is speaking and Effingham Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Effingham, Illinois.

There will be a Q&A from audience and media. Bullard is not shy about his speaking. 

