Fed's Bullard to speak once again at the top of the hour
He is a voting member
At the FOMC meeting last week, Bulllard voted to raise rates by 50 bps.
On Friday Bullard said:
- There are signs US growth will slow in the near horizon
- The manufacturing sector appears to be in a recession
- Dissent also prompted by inverted yield curve as well as low inflation
- Says a 50 bps rate cut would provide insurance against slowing economy
- It would also promote a more rapid return of inflation and inflation expectations
There will be a Q&A from audience and media. Bullard is not shy about his speaking.