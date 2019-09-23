Fed's Bullard to speak once again at the top of the hour

He is a voting member





Fed's Bullard speaks at the top of the hour.



At the FOMC meeting last week, Bulllard voted to raise rates by 50 bps.





On Friday Bullard said:





There are signs US growth will slow in the near horizon

The manufacturing sector appears to be in a recession

Dissent also prompted by inverted yield curve as well as low inflation

Says a 50 bps rate cut would provide insurance against slowing economy

It would also promote a more rapid return of inflation and inflation expectations Bullard is known as a dove on the FOMC. He is speaking and Effingham Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Effingham, Illinois. Bullard is known as a dove on the FOMC. He is speaking and Effingham Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Effingham, Illinois.





There will be a Q&A from audience and media. Bullard is not shy about his speaking.