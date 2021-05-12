Fed's Clarida: Inflation rising above 2% is due to transitory factors

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Fed vice chair

  • Inflation to rise somewhat further before moderating later this year
  • Near term labor market outlook is more uncertain than economic outlook
  • We expect the US recovery to pick up steam this year
  • Expect inflation to return to or perhaps run somewhat above 2% in 2022 and 2023
  • True unemployment adjusted for participation is 8.9%
  • Repeats that it's likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved
We heard from 8 Fed speakers yesterday and all those comments were a variation on these same themes. The comments were penned before the CPI release and it will be interesting if he's asked about that data in the Q&A, which is scheduled for .

