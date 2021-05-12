Fed's Clarida: Inflation rising above 2% is due to transitory factors

Inflation to rise somewhat further before moderating later this year

Near term labor market outlook is more uncertain than economic outlook

We expect the US recovery to pick up steam this year

Expect inflation to return to or perhaps run somewhat above 2% in 2022 and 2023

True unemployment adjusted for participation is 8.9%

Repeats that it's likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved

We heard from 8 Fed speakers yesterday and all those comments were a variation on these same themes. The comments were penned before the CPI release and it will be interesting if he's asked about that data in the Q&A, which is scheduled for .

