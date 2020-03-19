Fed's Daly is encouraged by market volatility tamping down

Daly is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Volatility in US markets was down Thursday. Seems premature to spring to too much of a conclusion, but take what you can I guess.





More:

says it's encouraging to see that there's more borrowing at the discount window, and that some market volatility has settled down

says 'Our tools are starting to work' in markets; continues to monitor that and see if more needs to be done

she is doing outreach to banks, lawmakers, local leaders and others to help figure out how to give relief to small businesses, households

it's absolutely appropriate for Fed to work with fiscal agents to think about how to give relief to households, businesses

if we do the right thing in terms of public health, and offset short-term economic disruptions, that will mitigate longer-term disruptions





















