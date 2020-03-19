Fed's Daly is encouraged by market volatility tamping down

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Daly is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. 

Volatility in US markets was down Thursday. Seems premature to spring to too much of a conclusion, but take what you can I guess.

More:
  • says it's encouraging to see that there's more borrowing at the discount window, and that some market volatility has settled down
  • says 'Our tools are starting to work' in markets; continues to monitor that and see if more needs to be done
  • she is doing outreach to banks, lawmakers, local leaders and others to help figure out how to give relief to small businesses, households
  • it's absolutely appropriate for Fed to work with fiscal agents to think about how to give relief to households, businesses
  • if we do the right thing in terms of public health, and offset short-term economic disruptions, that will mitigate longer-term disruptions






ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose