Fed's Daly says rise in house price will resolve as more supply comes online

Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

low interest rates support a myriad of activities in the economy More:

(house flipping?)





we are not fully beyond Covid, people still dealing with disruption from the pandemic

if we can get Covid full behind us we get fully back to the economy we miss

high inflation readings do not, my mind, suggest Fed needs to change course

says supply will respond, inflation will not stay high

she is looking for continued progress in the labour market, rising vaccination rates before would taper

her modal outlook is that the Fed will be able to taper later this year or early next year

Delta variant is beginning to slow activity across the country



