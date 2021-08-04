Fed's Daly says rise in house price will resolve as more supply comes online
Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
Speaking in an interview with PBS in the US.
More:
- low interest rates support a myriad of activities in the economy
(house flipping?)
More:
- we are not fully beyond Covid, people still dealing with disruption from the pandemic
- if we can get Covid full behind us we get fully back to the economy we miss
- high inflation readings do not, my mind, suggest Fed needs to change course
- says supply will respond, inflation will not stay high
- she is looking for continued progress in the labour market, rising vaccination rates before would taper
- her modal outlook is that the Fed will be able to taper later this year or early next year
- Delta variant is beginning to slow activity across the country