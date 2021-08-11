Fed's George: The time has come to dial back the settings on monetary policy

The timing of the taper is not mechanically connected to timing of any policy rate adjustment

Road ahead to normalization is likely to be long and bumpy

Pre-pandemic jobs market many not be best guidepost for assessing maximum employment

Temporary factors related to pandemic are likely contributing to the current tightness in the labor market

Expects economic growth to step down but remain robust

Delta variant could delay the recovery

The headline needs a bit of fleshing out but it sounds like she's in the camp with Bullard and Weller that wants to taper sooner rather than later.





There's been no immediate reaction in the bond or FX market to her comments.

