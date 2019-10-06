Fed's George (Q&A): Consumers have been confident, if this diminishes might rethink on rates
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George spoke earlier: Fed's George says if data points weaker easier policy may be appropriate
More now:
- says she sees the same risks that her Federal Reserve colleagues do
- if consumer was losing confidence, might rethink position on rates
- says each meeting is meeting to rethink views on rates
- says she is also looking to see if latest round of tariffs hurts consumer spending
- central bank independence allows the Fed to make difficult that may be different from politicians, market participants