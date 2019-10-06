Fed's George (Q&A): Consumers have been confident, if this diminishes might rethink on rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George spoke earlier: Fed's George says if data points weaker easier policy may be appropriate

More now:
  • says she sees the same risks that her Federal Reserve colleagues do
  • if consumer was losing confidence, might rethink position on rates
  • says each meeting is meeting to rethink views on rates
  • says she is also looking to see if latest round of tariffs hurts consumer spending
  • central bank independence allows the Fed to make difficult that may be different from politicians, market participants 






ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose