Fed's Kaplan says he sees no change in Fed funds rate though this year

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Kaplan in comments in an essay

  • US interest rate setting 'roughly appropriate'
  • He hopes Fed balance sheet will expand only gradually once reserves meet ample levels of $1.5 trillion
  • Expects pace of balance sheet expansion to moderate significantly over first half of 2020
  • Supports review of treatment of Treasury bills in bank liquidity management
  • He is open to other options for limiting growth of Fed balance sheet
  • Sees slower US oil output and 10-15% drop in oil sector capex in 2020
I find it concerning that he is 'hoping' what the Fed balance sheet is. Who is in charge here?
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose