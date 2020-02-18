Fed's Kaplan says he sees no change in Fed funds rate though this year

Kaplan in comments in an essay

US interest rate setting 'roughly appropriate'

He hopes Fed balance sheet will expand only gradually once reserves meet ample levels of $1.5 trillion

Expects pace of balance sheet expansion to moderate significantly over first half of 2020

Supports review of treatment of Treasury bills in bank liquidity management

He is open to other options for limiting growth of Fed balance sheet

Sees slower US oil output and 10-15% drop in oil sector capex in 2020



I find it concerning that he is 'hoping' what the Fed balance sheet is. Who is in charge here?