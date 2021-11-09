Fed's Kashkari: Prices have been elevated longer than I expected

Comments from the Minneapolis Fed President

Next 3, 6 and 9 months will be very important on finding clarity on the economic outlook

Right now there is a lot of uncertainty

Whether it's a demand shock or a supply shock, the story should be temporary





Kashkari is a voter in 2023 and a dove. That year is going to be pivotal in terms of how far the FOMC is willing to push up rates. While I sympathize with the uncertainty in the next few months, it would be nice to see them lay out a coherent strategy.





More: