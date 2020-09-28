Feds Mester: We're still in a deep hole and economy dependent on the virus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Mester speaks to reporters

  • We are still in a deep hole and economy is dependent on the virus
  • Economic activity has picked up in areas responsive to low interest rates like housing, but not restaurants in other industries
  • Reopening phase is going to take quite a while
  • It's going to take a while for commercial real estate to bounce back and more is this is made close without fiscal support
  • We expect to remain accommodative for quite some time 
For bank trade ideas, Check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose