Feds Rosengren: Nothing since the Oct meeting would change view the last cut was not needed

The Boston Fed's Rosengren voted against the October rate cut

The Fed's Rosengren is answering more questions and says:

nothing that has come in since October meeting with change view that the last rate cut was not needed



US economy is in pretty good shape right now, GDP looks to be growing around potential







At the last meeting, Esther L. George and Eric S. Rosengren voted against the rate cut. They instead preferred to maintain the target range at 1-3/4 percent to 2 percent.

