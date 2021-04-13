Fed's Rosengren: "We’re two years away" from liftoff debate
Comments from Rosengren in an interview with the WSJ:
- I'm expecting a very strong economy this year with unemployment 'quite low' by year end
- Sees no urgency to hike rates
- Transcript
Key line:
This was the only major pandemic that's occurred in the post war period. And so being too precise about exactly when liftoff is going to be, I don't think we have that foresight, to be quite honest. I think we're two years away from when that likely is going to become a much more important question.