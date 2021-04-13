Fed's Rosengren: "We’re two years away" from liftoff debate

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Rosengren in an interview with the WSJ:

  • I'm expecting a very strong economy this year with unemployment 'quite low' by year end
  • Sees no urgency to hike rates
  • Transcript

Key line:

This was the only major pandemic that's occurred in the post war period. And so being too precise about exactly when liftoff is going to be, I don't think we have that foresight, to be quite honest. I think we're two years away from when that likely is going to become a much more important question.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose