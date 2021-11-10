Fed's "transitory" mantra repeated after the hot CPI data

US inflation data came in at its highest since 1990:

San Fran Fed President Daly spoke in an interview with Bloomberg following the figures, trotting out the 'transitory' theme embedded at the Federal Reserve:

Its not as if the Fed is unaware of surging CPI, some of the regional branches:

Cleveland median 3.1%

Trimmed mean 4.1%

Atlanta Fed sticky CPI 3.2%

Fed Funds is back pricing 2 hikes in 2022 ... at least one regional president thinks that may be correct:

More on Fed's Bullard expecting two rate hikes in 2022 Greg noted higher yields during the US session also:

How much longer can the Fed deny inflation and argue its just a passing phase?












