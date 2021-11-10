Fed's "transitory" mantra repeated after the hot CPI data

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

US inflation data came in at its highest since 1990:

San Fran Fed President Daly spoke in an interview with Bloomberg following the figures, trotting out the 'transitory' theme embedded at the Federal Reserve:
Its not as if the Fed is unaware of surging CPI, some of the regional branches:
  • Cleveland median 3.1%
  • Trimmed mean 4.1%
  • Atlanta Fed sticky CPI 3.2%
Fed Funds is back pricing 2 hikes in 2022 ... at least one regional president thinks that may be correct:
Greg noted higher yields during the US session also:
How much longer can the Fed deny inflation and argue its just a passing phase? 

US inflation data came in at its highest since 1990:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose