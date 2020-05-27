Fed's Williams: We're seeing some signs of pickup

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Williams in an interview:

  • We're seeing signs of increased travel and spending
  • Tourism will take longer
  • We will be watching data on restarting very closely
  • We have really been focused on credit availability and where it will continue to be
  • We need fiscal policy that can provide income to individuals
  • The virus is driving this, that's what we will be following
  • I expect inflation to remain low over the next year or so
  • We're using data from social media and driving patterns to develop economic forecasts
  • Fed is in the early days of working on economic forecasts and thinking about scenarios
  • On yield curve control "these are issues we're studying very closely"
  • We're near the bottom in terms of the economic downturn
  • We haven't seen any signs of a shortage of demand for Treasuries
There's no sign of the Fed taking its foot of the gas pedal in these comments.

See here for global coronavirus case data
