Fed's Williams: We're seeing some signs of pickup

Comments from Williams in an interview:





We're seeing signs of increased travel and spending

Tourism will take longer

We will be watching data on restarting very closely

We have really been focused on credit availability and where it will continue to be

We need fiscal policy that can provide income to individuals

The virus is driving this, that's what we will be following

I expect inflation to remain low over the next year or so

We're using data from social media and driving patterns to develop economic forecasts

Fed is in the early days of working on economic forecasts and thinking about scenarios

On yield curve control "these are issues we're studying very closely"

We're near the bottom in terms of the economic downturn

We haven't seen any signs of a shortage of demand for Treasuries



There's no sign of the Fed taking its foot of the gas pedal in these comments.

