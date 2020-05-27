Fed's Williams: We're seeing some signs of pickup
Comments from Williams in an interview:
- We're seeing signs of increased travel and spending
- Tourism will take longer
- We will be watching data on restarting very closely
- We have really been focused on credit availability and where it will continue to be
- We need fiscal policy that can provide income to individuals
- The virus is driving this, that's what we will be following
- I expect inflation to remain low over the next year or so
- We're using data from social media and driving patterns to develop economic forecasts
- Fed is in the early days of working on economic forecasts and thinking about scenarios
- On yield curve control "these are issues we're studying very closely"
- We're near the bottom in terms of the economic downturn
- We haven't seen any signs of a shortage of demand for Treasuries
There's no sign of the Fed taking its foot of the gas pedal in these comments.