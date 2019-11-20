FOMC minutes: Most officials saw rates as well-calibrated

Most judged level now appropriate barring a 'material' reassessment of the outlook

'A couple' said Fed should reinforce statement with communications that another rate cut unlikely without signs of a 'significant slowdown'

Many said rate cut warranted due to global weakness and trade uncertainty

Some favored keeping rates steady and argued outlook was favorable and inflation expected to rise

A couple supported rate cut but said it was a close call

Several concerned some banks had reduced capital buffers when the should be rising

Discussed that risks to the economic outlook remained tilted to the downside

This has all been well-communicated by the Fed since the meeting. The question I have is how willing they will be to hike rates if there is a China trade deal and some good growth next year. What I heard from Powell was that they're not going to be hiking for a long time even if there is high inflation but I'm not sure if that was a slip or a signal.

