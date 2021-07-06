Heads up for NZD traders - the next RBNZ Monetary Policy Review is July 14

Given the heightened interest in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand as bank analysts shift their rate hike calls "sooner":

NZ bank ASB forecasts the RBNZ hiking its cash rate in November this year

ANZ in New Zealand are also calling for RBNZ rate hikes sooner

OCR Announcements Name Change

We are changing the name of the "OCR" announcements to "Monetary Policy Review (MPR)" announcements. This reflects the fact that other tools such as forward guidance and LSAP, not just the OCR, are being deployed to achieve the MPC's mandate of low and stable inflation and full employment. The naming of MPS announcements will remain unchanged.

Actually, given ASB's call, here is the timetable ahead for RBNZ policy meetings through to Nov:











