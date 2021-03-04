Here's a 'Fed taper' forecast for Q4 2021, resulting in higher yields, higher USD

Bank analysts (can't name the bank sorry) on yields, the Fed and US dollar.

evidence shows that higher US growth relative to the rest of the world combined with higher US yields results in the USD appreciating

Forecasts:

USD/JPY to 108.00 over the next 6-12 months

If EUR/USD drops under at 1.20 forecast 1.18

AUD/USD to 0.79 in 6 to 12 mths

(not outlandish those forecasts ...)





Risk to view for a stronger USD:

If the FOMC were to engage in some sort of YCC or initiate operation twist, this would see the USD fall further (not the analysts view though)









Say that it is too simplistic to assume that the USD will depreciate thanks to an upturn in synchronised global growth