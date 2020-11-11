NZD traders - here's what to watch out for from the RBNZ ahead

Yesterday the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced some planned adjustments to policy, you can find a summary here

In announcing their plans and forecasts the RBNZ gave a boost to the NZD, sending it back to 0.69 (its waffled sideways just under there since). A higher NZ dollar is not necessarily welcomed by the Bank, at the margin it'll weigh on exports. The standard operating procedure from the RBNZ is to spend the days and weeks that follow giving interviews and speeches in which they make comments that will be perceived as negative for the currency. With the NZD now having more of an underlying bid there may well be an increased frequency of media appearances by Bank officials.





Unfortunately the interviews and such are often not telegraphed in advance, so it'll pay to be on the alert for when headline comments hit. We'll have them here on ForexLive, and of course if we do get a heads-up on Bank officials to speak we'll have that info posted also.















