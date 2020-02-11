Highlights from Chair Powell: Expects to continue T-bill purchases into the 2nd quarter

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

The Q&A session begins

  • Expects to continue T-bill purchases in repo ops into the 2nd quarter
  • Expects to reach appropriate levels of reserves around midyear
  • US economy is in a very good place
  • There will be effects on China in 1st half from the coronavirus
  • Likely to be some effects on US but too early to determined extent
  • Climate change plays into work on financial resilience
  • Research suggest minimum wage increases have had a role in lifting wage growth at the bottom
  • Employment can be lower without sparking inflation
  • Best role for the Fed is to take seriously the mandate on maximum employment


