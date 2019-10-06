HKMA on that cash withdrawal limit at ATMs - "totally fake and unfounded"

Hong Kong Monetary Authority official statement

The HKMA noticed rumours about HKMA implementing a new regulation to cap the daily amount of cash withdrawal from banks. The message is totally fake and unfounded.

The Hong Kong banking system is robust and sound. Banks have sufficient supply of banknotes to meet the needs of the public.

The HKMA urges the public to be vigilant about malicious rumours and verify information carefully.

The rumour mongering is part of the intrigue surrounding protests and responses.



