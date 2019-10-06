HKMA on that cash withdrawal limit at ATMs - "totally fake and unfounded"

Hong Kong Monetary Authority official statement

  • The HKMA noticed rumours about HKMA implementing a new regulation to cap the daily amount of cash withdrawal from banks. The message is totally fake and unfounded.
  • The Hong Kong banking system is robust and sound. Banks have sufficient supply of banknotes to meet the needs of the public.
  • The HKMA urges the public to be vigilant about malicious rumours and verify information carefully.
The rumour mongering is part of the intrigue surrounding protests and responses. 

