HKMA on that cash withdrawal limit at ATMs - "totally fake and unfounded"
Hong Kong Monetary Authority official statement
- The HKMA noticed rumours about HKMA implementing a new regulation to cap the daily amount of cash withdrawal from banks. The message is totally fake and unfounded.
- The Hong Kong banking system is robust and sound. Banks have sufficient supply of banknotes to meet the needs of the public.
- The HKMA urges the public to be vigilant about malicious rumours and verify information carefully.
The rumour mongering is part of the intrigue surrounding protests and responses.