ICYMI - BOJ likely to cut growth, CPI forecasts
The Bank of Japan will publish its latest quarterly growth and price forecasts at its next monetary policy meeting on October 27-28.
Reuters carried a piece late on Friday citing unnamed sources on expected forecast downgrades to be included.
- expected to downgrade its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year
- "Upcoming data will likely show a pretty big plunge in Japanese exports and output due to factory shutdowns in Asia. That will clearly push down economic growth," said one of the sources ... "Japan's recovery isn't derailed. But the timing of a clear rebound may have been delayed"
- also likely to lower its consumer inflation forecast for the year ending in March 2022