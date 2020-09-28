Its a big Tuesday ahead for Federal Reserve speakers

Speakers from the Federal Open Market Committee (and other Fed officials) are all during Europe and US time, here is the schedule if you want to keep it handy.

1225 GMT Michael Held, EVP at the NY Fed speaks on LIBOR

1315 Federal Reserve Bank of NY President Williams speaks from a prepared text at a UST Market conference. Not expecting a Q&A follow up to this.

1540 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida moderates a panel discussion, the topic is 'Future considerations for Treasury market resilience'.

1700 GMT Williams again, this is a 'fireside chat' event, so basically a Q&A. Williams is rarely shy on expressing his views on the economy and policy.

1700 GMT and also 1900 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles will be speaking. First on regulation, the second on financial stability. Both will feature Q&A.





The boss man is getting the day off by the looks of it ...



